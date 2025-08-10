Next Article
PM Modi opens Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro
Bengaluru just got a major upgrade to its metro system—Prime Minister Modi opened the brand-new Yellow Line this Sunday.
Stretching 19km from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra with 16 stations, this line cost about ₹7,160 crore and pushes the city's total metro network past 96km.
Metro Phase-3 launched
Alongside the Yellow Line launch, PM Modi also kicked off Metro Phase-3, which will add another 44km and 31 stations in the future.
The Yellow Line is expected to carry over six lakh passengers daily, helping ease Bengaluru's traffic jams and making commutes smoother for everyone.
These moves are all part of a bigger plan to make getting around the city faster and more reliable.