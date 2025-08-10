Why more international students are choosing India for higher studies
With tougher visa rules and fewer seats in some popular study destinations, more international students are picking India for their studies.
New e-Student visas have made it much simpler to enroll, and India's actively working to become a top choice for learners from around the world.
India's education policy now supports joint degrees, cross-border programs
India's education policy now supports joint degrees and cross-border programs, while initiatives like Study in India and ICCR scholarships open doors for more students.
Big-name universities are teaming up with global partners—think Mahindra with Virginia Tech—to offer courses that blend international perspectives and real-world skills.
Ongoing reforms, digital learning upgrades driving growth
Experts say ongoing reforms, digital learning upgrades, and academic freedom are fueling this growth.
Partnerships with research groups and ed-tech companies mean better skill-building opportunities.
Plus, a recent report predicts Indian higher education will see up to 11% revenue growth by 2026—so there are likely even more options coming soon.