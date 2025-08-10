'Some boss is jealous': Rajnath Singh on Trump's tariff hike

Singh's remarks come after the US imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, along with an additional penalty for India's continued purchase of Russian oil. He alleged that some countries were trying to make Indian products more expensive in global markets so they lose competitiveness. Despite these challenges, Singh emphasized India's unstoppable rise as a major global power, citing increasing defense exports worth over ₹24,000 crore as proof of resilience and strength.

Unstoppable progress

India now produces defense items domestically, exports them: Singh

Singh also said that in the past, India relied on foreign suppliers for defense needs but now many of these items are produced domestically and exported. He said, "With the speed at which India is progressing...no power in the world can stop it from becoming a major global force." The defense minister's comments come amid trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington over tariff hikes.