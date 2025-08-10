Gen Chauhan praises 'Operation Sindoor,' launches 'Joint Primer' India Aug 10, 2025

Operation Sindoor just got a big thumbs-up from Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan for showing how well the Army, Navy, and Air Force can work together.

At an event in Secunderabad, he also launched the "Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics," which is all about making military logistics smarter and smoother across all three forces.