Gen Chauhan praises 'Operation Sindoor,' launches 'Joint Primer'
Operation Sindoor just got a big thumbs-up from Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan for showing how well the Army, Navy, and Air Force can work together.
At an event in Secunderabad, he also launched the "Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics," which is all about making military logistics smarter and smoother across all three forces.
Gen Chouhan talks about theaterization
Gen Chauhan shared plans to bring the services even closer through theaterisation—basically creating unified teams that handle specific regions together.
The Defence Ministry is focusing on self-reliance and keeping up with fast-changing tech in warfare.
Gen Chauhan summed it up: ongoing reforms are key to making sure India's military stays strong and ready for whatever comes next.