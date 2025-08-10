Modi flags off Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train: Check timings, routes

Train schedule and ticket prices

The train leaves Ajni at 9:50am for Pune (reaching at 9:50pm), with the return trip starting from Pune at 6:25am and reaching Nagpur by 6:25pm.

Stops include Wardha, Badnera, and Akola.

Tickets start at ₹2,040 for chair car and ₹3,725 for executive class.

Besides comfy upgrades on board, this route is set to improve connectivity for places like Jalgaon and Nashik—making travel easier for students, professionals, and anyone exploring Maharashtra.