India is the leading smartphone supplier to US: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India has become the top supplier of smartphones to the United States , Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Sunday. The minister also revealed that India's electronics manufacturing industry is now worth ₹12 lakh crore. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Metro projects in Bengaluru, Vaishnaw emphasized that electronic production in India has grown six times over the last 11 years.

Export surge Electronic exports have seen an eightfold increase Vaishnaw also highlighted the massive growth in electronic exports, which have seen an eightfold increase to ₹3 lakh crore. He further emphasized India's position as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, highlighting the country's growing importance in the global electronics market. "Our electronic production has grown six times in the last 11 years," he said at the event.

Manufacturing growth Over 300 mobile manufacturing units now According to official government data, India has made remarkable strides in mobile and electronics manufacturing. From just two mobile manufacturing units in 2014, the country now boasts over 300 such units. This major growth is a testament to India's commitment to becoming a global hub for technology production. In fact, the manufacturing value of mobile phones has skyrocketed from ₹18,900 crore in FY14 to an impressive ₹4,22,000 crore in FY24.