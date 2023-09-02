#JaaneJaan: Kareena Kapoor starrer's new poster unveiled, trailer out soon

Entertainment

#JaaneJaan: Kareena Kapoor starrer's new poster unveiled, trailer out soon

Written by Isha Sharma September 02, 2023 | 03:37 pm 2 min read

'Jaane Jaan's first poster is out; check release date

Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller mystery Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma, is one of the most awaited projects of the year. The film is heading toward a Netflix release on September 21 (Kapoor Khan's birthday). On Saturday, Netflix shared a new poster of Jaane Jaan and revealed that its trailer will be out on Tuesday (September 5).

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor Khan has been having a terrific run owing to her script selection. Last year, she earned acclaim for her Laal Singh Chaddha role, and this year, her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan is making headlines. Her upcoming film—The Buckingham Murders—has recently been chosen to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. Next year, she will be seen in the female-centric movie The Crew.

We catch glimpse of mother-daughter duo in poster

While announcing the trailer release date, the makers also unveiled the first poster of the thriller film. It focuses on Kapoor Khan, whose serious, focused face with minimal makeup instantly catches attention. Though the male leads are not featured in the poster, we can see Naisha Khanna in the background, who plays her daughter. Jaane Jaan is Kapoor Khan's first release of 2023.

Check out the poster here

Know about novel that inspired 'Jaane Jaan'

The film is an official adaptation of popular Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The book revolves around a single mother who accidentally kills her ex-husband. As officers try to solve the crime, the woman evades getting caught with her genius mathematician neighbor's help. Ahlawat is reportedly playing the role of the neighbor. Lin Laishram and Shyam Gopal co-star.

Ghosh has had this script for over 1 decade

Speaking about the film, Ghosh recently said, "For me, after having this script for 11 years, having Kareena play the role of Maya made sense instantly, it was a meant-to-be kind of situation." "Her passion for the story and her eagerness to deliver the performance with utmost sincerity is what makes the story even more special," said the Kahaani helmer.

Share this timeline