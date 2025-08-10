Plastic pollution is costing $1.5T in health expenses: Report
What's the story
Plastic pollution is a major threat to global health, costing at least $1.5 trillion every year, according to a new report published in The Lancet medical journal. The review was conducted by leading health researchers and doctors ahead of the upcoming talks in Geneva on the world's first treaty on plastic pollution. The experts have called for nearly 180 nations to agree on a treaty after previous failed attempts.
Health impact
Plastic pollution's economic burden
The report highlights that plastics are responsible for disease and death from infancy to old age, leading to economic losses related to health. The experts compared plastic pollution's impact on health with that of air pollution and lead, suggesting that it can be mitigated through laws and policies. Philip Landrigan, a doctor at Boston College in the US, stressed the need for action against this global crisis.
Microplastics impact
Link between plastic and climate crises
The report also raised concerns about microplastics, tiny pieces of plastic found in nature and human bodies. The full impact of these ubiquitous plastics on health is still unknown. Landrigan emphasized that the world's plastic crisis is linked to its climate crisis, as plastic is made from fossil fuels. He warned that both crises are causing disease, death, and disability today in tens of thousands of people.
Production statistics
Global plastic production and recycling rates
The report notes that global plastic production has skyrocketed from two million tons in 1950 to 475 million tons in 2022, with projections indicating it could triple by 2060. However, less than 10% of all plastic is currently recycled. The report also announced a new effort to track the impact of plastic pollution on health, as part of a series called The Lancet Countdown.