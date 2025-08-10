Plastic pollution is costing $1.5T in health expenses: Report

Plastic pollution is a major threat to global health, costing at least $1.5 trillion every year, according to a new report published in The Lancet medical journal. The review was conducted by leading health researchers and doctors ahead of the upcoming talks in Geneva on the world's first treaty on plastic pollution. The experts have called for nearly 180 nations to agree on a treaty after previous failed attempts.

Health impact Plastic pollution's economic burden The report highlights that plastics are responsible for disease and death from infancy to old age, leading to economic losses related to health. The experts compared plastic pollution's impact on health with that of air pollution and lead, suggesting that it can be mitigated through laws and policies. Philip Landrigan, a doctor at Boston College in the US, stressed the need for action against this global crisis.

Microplastics impact Link between plastic and climate crises The report also raised concerns about microplastics, tiny pieces of plastic found in nature and human bodies. The full impact of these ubiquitous plastics on health is still unknown. Landrigan emphasized that the world's plastic crisis is linked to its climate crisis, as plastic is made from fossil fuels. He warned that both crises are causing disease, death, and disability today in tens of thousands of people.