Jaideep Ahlawat looks unrecognizable in 'Jaane Jaan' first-look poster

Entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat looks unrecognizable in 'Jaane Jaan' first-look poster

Written by Isha Sharma September 03, 2023 | 03:06 pm 3 min read

Jaideep Ahlawat's first poster from 'Jaane Jaan' is out

After unveiling Kareena Kapoor Khan's first-look poster from the upcoming mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan, the makers released Jaideep Ahlawat's poster on Sunday. He is playing a mathematician, Naren Vyas, who is the lead character Maya's (Kapoor Khan) neighbor. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be released on Netflix on September 21, while the trailer will be out on Tuesday (September 5).

Why does this story matter?

Ahlawat brings with him a copious body of work that has only met with positive acclaim over the years. Some projects that have established his prowess in acting are Gangs of Wasseypur, An Action Hero, Paatal Lok, Gabbar Is Back, and Raazi. Jaane Jaan's appeal, thus, springs from its cast ensemble; apart from Bebo and Ahlawat, Vijay Varma is also on board!

Did you check Ahlawat's poster yet?

While introducing Ahlawat's character on Sunday, Ghosh tweeted, "Super excited to introduce you to -- Naren Vyas. Pyaar karna koi iss se seekhey." In the poster, we can see the actor sitting in a classroom-like setting, possibly that of a college or school, while a pile of papers (perhaps students' answer sheets) lies at his feet. His expressions betray hints of trouble and concern.

Fans can't believe it's indeed Ahlawat!

Ahlawat looks like a Japanese salaryman in the poster, which is unsurprising since the movie is adapted from the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Now, his look has left fans in disbelief. One person tweeted, "It took me a second look to recognize @JaideepAhlawat with the hairstyle and attire!!!" while another said, "You made him look like Jack Nicholson. Wah kya baat."

Spoiler: Here's what his character does in novel

The aforementioned novel was written by leading Japanese author Keigo Higashino. In his story, the mathematician's name is Tetsuya Ishigami. After realizing that his neighbor Yasuko Hanaoka (the character Kapoor Khan is playing) and her daughter have accidentally killed her abusive ex-husband, he helps them dispose of the body and spin a web of alibis to evade the investigating authorities.

Ahlawat's next web projects on OTT

Apart from Jaane Jaan, Ahlawat will be seen in the second seasons of The Broken News on ZEE5 and Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. The former is a show about journalism and the media industry, while the latter features him as policeman Hathiram Chaudhary and was a groundbreaking success when it was first released in May 2020. The release dates aren't out yet.

Share this timeline