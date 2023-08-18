Andy Samberg's top performances beyond 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Andy Samberg's top performances beyond 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 18, 2023

Andy Samberg's best roles

Hollywood actor Andy Samberg received love globally with his impeccable comedic timing, infectious energy, and effortless balance of slapstick humor in the Netflix comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But little did we know he is a man of many talents- writer, producer, and musician. He is a member of the comedy music group The Lonely Island. We have listed some of his best performances.

'I Love You, Man' (2009)

Samberg's delivery of some hilarious moments and memorable one-liners makes the 2009 bromantic comedy film I Love You, Man worth a watch. Samberg plays the laid-back and quirky gay brother of the main character played by Paul Rudd. Rudd's character is a friendless man searching for a best man for his wedding. He finds someone but his new best friend is not so ideal.

'7 Days in Hell' (2015)

The 2015 sports mockumentary television film 7 Days in Hell is inspired by the Isner-Mahut marathon men's singles match at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, a face-off between Aaron Williams and Charles Poole. Samberg plays Williams, a tennis player embroiled in the longest and most absurd match in history. His commitment to the role's absurdity and spotless comedic timing makes the film even more hilarious.

'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping' (2016)

With Samberg's satirical portrayal of a hilariously self-absorbed pop sensation, the 2016 musical comedy film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is a must-watch for a laugh-out-loud musical experience. It stars The Lonely Island trio- Samberg and his childhood friends Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer. The film showcases the difficulties that come with success and how living a glamorous life isn't actually all that glamorous.

'Brigsby Bear' (2017)

Though a secondary character in the unconventional story of the 2017 Indie comedy-drama film Brigsby Bear, his touch of humor and unpredictability is note-worthy. Starring Kyle Mooney, it follows a guy who embarks on a mission to produce a film of the one and only TV program he has ever known after being freed from his life in an underground bunker.

'The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience' (2019)

Starring Samberg and Schaffer, The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience is a Netflix special by their comedy rap group The Lonely Island. Through the lives of baseball players Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, the Bash Brothers who played for the Oakland Athletics in the 1980s, it's a mocking take on the world of sports and celebrity presented as a rap album they wrote and performed.

