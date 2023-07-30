'Guns & Gulaabs': Makers unveil Rajkummar Rao's character motion poster

Written by Isha Sharma July 30, 2023 | 01:44 pm 2 min read

Check out the new motion poster from 'Guns & Gulaabs'

We are only a few days away from the trailer release of Guns & Gulaabs! The Netflix series starring Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles will premiere on August 18, and the trailer will be out on Wednesday (August 2). Now, the makers have unveiled the motion poster of Rao's character Paana Tipu. Raj & DK have created the upcoming drama series.

Why does this story matter?

Guns & Gulaabs has been in the buzz ever since it was first announced, considering Raj & DK's stellar track record, which includes successful and unconventional projects such as The Family Man, Go Goa Gone, and the relatively newer Farzi. Excitement also emanates from the involvement of other cast members like Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Vipin Kumar Sharma, among others.

Paana Tipu is 'Gulaabgunj ki shaan'

While unveiling Rao's motion poster, Raj & DK wrote on their Twitter﻿ account, "Coming with swag, style and umm... a spanner! Introducing Paana Tipu!" The motion poster also contains a small description that helps us understand his character; he has been described as "Gulaabgunj ki shaan (the pride of Gulaabgunj)." Also, Rao's look here is quite similar to the one he sported in Ludo.

What the story revolves around

Netflix describes Guns & Gulaabs as, "In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches." The series is expected to blend genres like crime drama, romance, and humor (which is a strong aspect of Raj & DK's work). It will reportedly be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Here's what Rao said about working in series

Rao earlier spoke to PTI about his Guns & Gulaabs experience. He said, "The way we are styled...the way we talk, the props we have used, having Campa Cola and Gold Spot (cold drink brands), it is so '90s. I loved doing all this... I got such a big playground to play as an actor, there was so much to explore."

'Sri,' 'Stree 2': Rao's upcoming projects

Apart from Guns & Gulaabs, Rao has a couple of interesting projects that are worth keeping an eye out for. These include Sri, co-starring Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and Jyotika, and based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. He will also be seen in Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

