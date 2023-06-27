Entertainment

#KingTheLand, #SeeYouInMy19thLife: All about top-rated K-dramas airing now

#KingTheLand, #SeeYouInMy19thLife: All about top-rated K-dramas airing now

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 27, 2023 | 01:31 pm 2 min read

Everything about top-rated K-dramas 'See You in My 19th Life' and 'King The Land'

K-dramas have become a global phenomenon, enthralling audiences worldwide. Recently, Nielsen Korea released the ratings for two highly popular currently airing series that have successfully captured viewers' attention around the world. One of these is the romantic-comedy series King The Land, while the other is the fantasy drama See You in My 19th Life. Here's everything you need to know about these captivating shows.

A look at the ratings of both the K-dramas

The latest episode of King The Land has achieved its highest viewership ratings so far, setting an incredible record with an average nationwide rating of 9.6%, per Nielsen Korea—the media research company. Meanwhile, See You in My 19th Life has also seen a significant increase in ratings for its fourth episode, reaching its highest rating yet with an average nationwide rating of 5.7%.

What is 'King The Land' all about?

Featuring the charismatic and dynamic duo of Lee Jun-ho and YoonA, this series promises to be an addictive K-drama that will evoke every emotion in you! At the heart of the story are Gu Won, the newly appointed head manager of King Hotel, and Cheon Sa-rang, the smiling queen who aspires to transform the hotel's VVIP lounge into a genuinely joyful space.

All about 'See You in My 19th Life'

See You in My 19th Life—based on an eponymous webtoon—features Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-hyun. The series follows the story of Ban Ji-eum, a girl who has been reincarnating for nearly a thousand years and retains all her past lives memories. After her 18th life is cut short, she sets out to reunite with the man from her previous life in her 19th incarnation.

Streaming details of the two top-rated K-dramas

With high-stakes power struggles and captivating complex worlds, King The Land began premiering on JTBC on June 17 and is available for streaming on TVING in South Korea and on Netflix in selected regions. Meanwhile, Lee Na-jung's See You in My 19th Life, spanning over 12 episodes, began streaming on Netflix on June 17. Notably, the drama also features Lee Chae-min and Ha Yoon-kyung.

Poll Would you like to read more about K-entertainment?

Share this timeline