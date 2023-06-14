Entertainment

OTT: Bonny Sengupta's 'Archier Gallery' release date is out

June 14, 2023

Bengali cinema is known for its enriching content. At a time when there is a lull in terms of rom-coms in Tollywood, the duo of Abhijit Guha and Sudeshna Roy has come with Archier Gallery. The light-hearted romantic comedy is headlined by budding star Bonny Sengupta. The movie will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on July 7. Fans are excited for this film.

Story and cast of the film

In today's era of "situationships," GenZ still craves some old-school romance. This film offers the same. The story revolves around Archie, a true blue romantic hoping for the '90s idea of romance when he falls for a girl named Niharika. The cast includes Ayoshi Talukdar and the very adept Rajatava Dutta. The movie is helmed by Promita Bhattacharya and is bankrolled by Shadow Films.

