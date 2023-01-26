Entertainment

Yami Gautam's 'Lost' to premiere on ZEE5 on this date!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 26, 2023, 02:19 pm 1 min read

Yami Gautam's 'Lost' will be released on February 16 on ZEE5

The year 2023 has an incredible lineup of titles, gearing up for theatrical and OTT release! On Thursday, ZEE5 announced the premiere of actor Yami Gautam-starrer Lost on the streaming platform on February 16. Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film was screened at various international festivals including, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2022 and the 53rd International Film Festival of India.

Gautam to portray the role of a crime reporter

From the director of Pink, the film Lost is inspired by true events, and will witness Gautam play the role of a crime reporter. Set against the backdrop of Kolkata, this thriller-investigation movie also features Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in crucial roles. The film is written by Shyamal Sengupta, and the dialogues are written by Ritesh Shah.

Check out the new poster of the film 'Lost'