Tovino Thomas's '2018' gets OTT release; read details

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 30, 2023, 04:37 pm 3 min read

Tovino Thomas starrer '2018' was originally released on May 5

This year's biggest Malayalam blockbuster 2018, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, is shattering records at the box office. Mapping the success and the reception of the film, it was re-released in multiple languages including Hindi on May 26. Now, 2018 is all set to premiere on small screens, as its makers have dropped the official OTT release date of the film.

Why does this story matter?

The Malayalam movie broke many records, including Pulimurugan's seven-year-old record of collecting Rs. 78.50 crore at the Kerala box office.

Overall, 2018 has collected over Rs. 100 crore at the worldwide box office, reportedly.

Amidst receiving raging reviews that reflect in its box office numbers, the film will soon stream on an OTT platform, in less than a month of its theatrical release.

'2018' to premiere on SonyLIV

The OTT rights for Jude Anthany Joseph's film have been bought by SonyLIV. Based on the devastating Kerala floods in 2018 which took the lives of scores of people, the film will be available to stream from June 7. "Through this film, we aimed to commemorate the heroism and courage shown by every individual during the catastrophe," said Anthany on 2018's OTT release.

Why are some people upset over '2018's OTT release?

Soon after the makers announced that 2018 will stream online, social media was left divided. Many felt happy that the blockbuster can now be watched at home; while others questioned why makers wanted to release it on OTT so early. There were users who highlighted that a delay in its OTT release could have further helped the box office numbers in other languages.

'2018' crossed Rs. 80 crore at the box office

Almost a month since its theatrical release, 2018 is inching closer to the Rs. 90 crore mark. On Monday, it minted Rs. 2 crore, said industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's overall collection now stands at Rs. 82 crore and is expected to grow further. After a successful run at the Malayalam box office, it's now gaining traction in other languages too.

Everything about '2018'

Co-starring Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, and Narain, 2018 is a film that is based on the catastrophic floods of Kerala which occurred in 2018. The movie attempts to show how the people of the state came together, transforming every individual into an extraordinary hero. Apart from the performances put up by the cast, Anthany is also being hailed for his visionary direction.

