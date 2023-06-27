Entertainment

Notable works of late Malayalam actor, CV Dev (83)

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 27, 2023 | 01:26 pm 2 min read

Malayalam actor CV Dev died at the age of 83 in Kozhikode

Veteran Malayalam actor CV Dev died at the age of 83 on Monday, said reports. According to The Hindu, he was undergoing treatment for cardiovascular ailments. His last rites were held on Tuesday at the West Hall Crematorium in Kozhikode. Before entering Malayalam cinema, Dev began his acting journey as a theater artist. Here's a look at his notable works.

'Yaro Oral'

Dev marked his acting debut with the 1978 movie Yaro Oral. The Malayalam film was written, directed, and produced by filmmaker VK Pavithran. The movie was the maiden direction venture for Pavithran. The plot of the film revolved around a woman's suicide while dealing with cynicism about death. Its music was composed by G Aravindan, an acclaimed film director.

'Sandesam'

A political satire and black comedy film, Sandesam starred Thilakan, Sreenivasan, Jayaram, and Oduvil Unnikrishnan in the lead roles, among others. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, it is listed as one of the classic films in the history of Malayalam cinema. It revolved around political activism in Kerala and took digs at the political parties, eventually becoming a commercial success.

'English Medium'

Malayalam filmmaker Pradeep Chokli helmed the 1991 movie English Medium. The film's plot revolved around an upper primary private school in Kerala. The popular movie featured Mukesh, Sangeetha, and Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The film's story was written by Sreenivasan, who also wrote its screenplay and the dialogues. The music for English Medium was given by Gireesh Puthenchery.

'Chandrolsavam'

Mohanlal starrer Chandrolsavam failed to make numbers at the box office but was able to get recognition through television and YouTube. The romantic drama, which was released in the year 2005, also starred Ranjith, Meena, Cochin Hannefa, Santosh, VK Sreeraman, and Jagdish. The film also had a cameo role by V Dakshinamoorthy, who was seen playing the role of Sreehari's (Mohanlal) guru.

