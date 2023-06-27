Entertainment

Amid cheating allegations, a look at Cardi B-Offset's relationship troubles

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 27, 2023 | 01:07 pm 2 min read

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017, after dating for a few months (Picture credit: Instagram/@cardib)

Cardi B and Offset have been married for over five years now. Ever since their marriage in 2017, the couple has faced troubles in their personal lives on multiple occasions. They share a daughter, Kulture (4), and a son, Wave (over a year old). Meanwhile, here are times when their marriage was in the news for troubles and differences between them.

Cheating allegations against Cardi B

She opened up on allegations of adultery put against her by Offset. On Monday, she took to Twitter to reject these claims, adding that she has never been involved in adultery. "Come on, now. I'm Cardi B. I think sometimes motherf**kers forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I'm not just anybody," she wrote.

When they split in 2018

Soon after their marriage, Offset was accused of cheating on the Be Careful singer. Though she continued to stay with him, by the year's end in 2018, she announced her split from Offset. "It's nobody's fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore," she said in a video that she posted on Instagram back then.

Reconciling in 2019

Just two months after announcing their split, the pair got together once again. According to media reports, early in 2019, she and her estranged husband had decided to not give up on their marriage yet. They reconciled over their differences and came back together. It was also reported back then that she had moved back with Offset in their Atlanta home.

Announcing their divorce

Cut to 2020, the WAP singer took everyone by surprise when, in September, she announced that she was headed for a divorce from her estranged husband. The divorce was reportedly filed on September 15 at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, after three years of their marriage. The reports also said that she claimed the legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Calling off the divorce months after filing it

Even though she had filed for divorce from Offset, she once again went back on her decision and decided to call it (the divorce petition) off. In an old interview, she recalled their marriage's tough times and opened up about why she decided to reconcile. Later, in November 2020, her plea for divorce was dismissed by the court, said reports.

