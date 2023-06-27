Entertainment

Angela Basset, Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscars; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 12:39 pm 1 min read

Angela Basset, Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscars

Academy Awards is one of the most coveted award shows in the world. Every year, The Academy bestows honorary Oscars to some of the finest people in the field of motion picture arts and sciences. The 2023 edition honorees include actors Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, and editor Carol Littleton. Michelle Satter is set to receive the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Event date and other details

Janey Yang, president of the body stated, "The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans." This will mark Brook's second Oscar as he won one for The Producers in 1969 in the Best Original Screenplay category. The event will be taking place in November 2023.

