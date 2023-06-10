Entertainment

Who was Paul Geoffrey, 'Excalibur' actor who died at 68

Prolific English actor Paul Geoffrey died aged 68 due to cancer

Paul Geoffrey, the renowned English actor prominently known for his roles in Excalibur and The Jewel in the Crown, died on June 3. He was 68. According to a Santa Fe New Mexican report on Friday, Geoffrey had been battling cancer, which ultimately led to his demise. He is survived by his wife, Sue Taylor, and their three children, Alex, Oliver, and Daisy.

Career and film legacy

Geoffrey, who carved a successful career in the film industry, made his mark with notable appearances in movies like Excalibur (1981) starring Nigel Terry and Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes (1984) alongside Ralph Richardson. Notably, Excalibur received critical acclaim, winning the Best Artistic Contribution award at Cannes in 1981 and garnering an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography.

'Man from Moscow,' to 'Better Call Saul': His television appearances

Geoffrey also made notable television appearances, such as in the television special Maggie (1985-86) and a role in the acclaimed series The Jewel in the Crown (1984-85). He also made appearances in TV movies like Casanova (1986-87) and had a part in the long-running series Agatha Christie's Poirot (1988-2013). Additionally, he showcased his talent in the miniseries Napoleon and Josephine: A Love Story (1987).

Geoffrey also appeared in 'Better Call Saul'

Geoffrey also graced the hit AMC drama series Better Call Saul (2015-22), essaying the role of a tailor responsible for taking measurements for Jimmy McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) new attorney suit. In a 2014 interview with the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper, the actor fondly recalled how he was pleasantly surprised when this particular part was offered to him. The episode was aired in 2015.

Geoffrey initially pursued his career in real estate

Born on February 12, 1955, in Surrey, England, Geoffrey relocated to Santa Fe and initially pursued a career in real estate but soon found his calling in the field of acting. Geoffrey remained a dedicated actor, showcasing his talent until his passing. He was also known for his passion for French wine and food and his unwavering support for the Arsenal football club.

