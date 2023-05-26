Entertainment

Police records 'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's statement for 6 hours

Written by Aikantik Bag May 26, 2023, 05:06 pm 1 min read

Police recorded Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's statement for six hours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a cult TV sitcom is India. The '90s Indian kids grew up being Jethalal and Dayaben stans. However, recently the show has been receiving a lot of flak. From the OG actors leaving the show to actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accusing producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. Now the actor has recorded her statement to Powai Police.

Mistry Bansiwal's statement to media

In an interview with ETimes, Mistry Bansiwal said, "I went to Powai Police Station yesterday and recorded my statement. I reached there around 12:00pm and left from there at 6:15pm. I have given my entire statement to them. I was there for six hours. Now, the law will take its course." Whereas Modi denied these allegations while speaking to Aaj Tak.

Modi's denial and other actors' accusation

Modi also said that he will take legal action against Mistry Bansiwal for maligning his image. Actor Priya Ahuja also stated that Modi and his team have harassed many artists. Another actor of the popular sitcom, Monika Bhadoriya stated that the artists were treated like "dogs" and slammed Project Head, Sohail Ramani. Moreover, netizens have not liked the show's current episodes.