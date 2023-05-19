Entertainment

Prosenjit's 'Devi Chowdhurani' to release in 7 languages; motion-poster revealed

May 19, 2023

Bengali cinema is on the rise! After the pan-India success of Jeet's Chengiz, director Subhrajit Mitra has announced the "first Bengali pan-India film" to release in seven Indian languages. The project is titled Devi Chowdhurani and it is based on the famous Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay novel. The makers also released the first motion poster from the upcoming magnum opus.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The period drama is set in the pre-independence era and tells the story of "Bandit Queen of Bengal," fashioned to be the "first woman freedom fighter of India." The cast includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arjun Chakraborty, and Bibriti Chatterjee, among others. The music will be helmed by Bickram Ghosh, whereas the action set pieces will be directed by Sham Kaushal.

Release date and other trivia

Interestingly, a Bengali film of the same name was made back in 1974 starring Mahanayika Suchitra Sen. The upcoming film is highly anticipated among fans, especially after Prosenjit's huge success with Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee. The movie will be released in seven languages—Bengali, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is slated to release during the autumn of 2024.

Instagram Post

A post shared by prosenstar on May 19, 2023