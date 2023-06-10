Entertainment

'Animal' emerges as Twitter's first choice ahead of 3-way clash

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 10, 2023, 02:49 pm 2 min read

Out of the three Hindi movies releasing on Independence Day, people seem to be rooting for 'Animal'

An interesting, high-stakes tussle is on the cards! Ranbir Kapoor's gangster drama Animal, Sunny Deol's patriotic film Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar's religious social drama OMG 2 are slated to hit theaters during the Independence Day weekend. Notably, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are sequels. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has asked Twitter users which film they will prefer—and Animal emerged as the primary choice.

People want to watch 'Animal' due to RK's look

While responding to this ongoing online discussion, several users pointed out that their anticipation and excitement arise from Kapoor's ferocious, blood-stained look in the film and due to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's assurance that the movie will be extremely violent. A user wrote, "Animal is the biggest among the 3!" while another tweeted, "Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is coming this August!"

What's with the hype around 'Animal'?

Animal's hype emanates from the fact that if it works, it will be Kapoor's third consecutive success after Brahmastra and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The film will also tap into his much-talked-about versatility, and it is also expected to feature some time jumps. Moreover, Vanga has tasted blockbuster success in the form of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, so expectations from him are sky-high.

Team: Check out ensemble star cast of 'Animal'

While Kapoor is the USP of the drama, Animal has several other famous names that will draw audiences. Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri are also part of this multistarrer. The plot on IMDb reads, "A gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature."

Learn more about 'Animal's rivals: 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2'

Let's also talk about Animal's contenders: Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Gadar 2 has been helmed by Anil Sharma and stars Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. It is a sequel to the blockbuster hit Gadar (2001). Meanwhile, Amit Rai has directed OMG 2, and it co-stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar. The first part came out in 2012.

