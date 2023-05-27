Entertainment

Veteran Tollywood filmmaker K Vasu (72) dies of kidney-related ailment

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 27, 2023

Renowned Telugu filmmaker K Vasu passed away on Friday aged 72

Tollywood is mourning the loss of renowned director K Vasu, who reportedly died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. He was 72. He was reportedly battling kidney-related illness over the past few years, and for the past two months, he had been undergoing dialysis treatment. As per reports, the director's final rites will be conducted at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad.

Megastar Chiranjeevi paid tributes on Twitter

As soon as the news of Vasu's demise broke out, colleagues and fans took to social media to pay their tributes. Among them, megastar Chiranjeevi—who made his debut with Vasu's directorial Pranam Khareedu (1978)—also mourned the loss of a visionary. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "He directed Pranam Kharedu...which I did in the early days of my career. My deepest condolences (sic)."

South superstar Pawan Kalyan condoled demise of Vasu

The news of Vasu's death has also deeply saddened South superstar Pawan Kalyan. Expressing his grief, the actor conveyed his condolences and shared his fond memories of the acclaimed director, per News18. Kalyan acknowledged Vasu's significant contribution as the director of the film Pranam Khareedu, which featured his brother Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He expressed his deepest and heartfelt condolences to Vasu's family.

Career and filmmaking legacy

Prominently known for his collaborations with renowned actors such as Chiranjeevi and Kalyan, among others, Vasu's five-decade-long illustrious career has left an indelible mark on the Telugu film industry. Vasu, who made his directorial debut at the tender age of 22, reportedly belonged to a family of esteemed filmmakers. His father, Pratyagathma, and brother Hemambaradhara Rao have been significant contributors to the Telugu industry.

Look at Vasu's popular films and projects

After Pranam Khareedu, Vasu and Chiranjeevi collaborated on various projects. Their partnership extended to other successful projects, including Kothala Raayudu (1979), Thodu Dongalu (1981), and Allullostunnaru (1984). Among his notable works, Sri Shirdi Saibaba Mahatyam (1986) still holds a special place—with its songs remaining popular even today. Interestingly, Vasu also helmed Joker Mama Super Alludu (1992), which starred popular comedian Brahmanandam in the lead.