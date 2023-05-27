Entertainment

IIFA 2023: 5 best green carpet moments including Salman-Vicky's hug

IIFA 2023: 5 best green carpet moments including Salman-Vicky's hug

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 27, 2023, 01:49 pm 3 min read

IIFA 2023 is being hosted in Abu Dhabi (Photo credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan, @egupta, @vickykaushal09)

For the second time in a row, Abu Dhabi is hosting the International Indian Film Academy Awards, also popularly known as the IIFA Awards. The 2023 award ceremony will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan alongside Vicky Kaushal, who will be joining him in different segments. Meanwhile, here are the top five moments from the green carpet event that have taken social media by storm.

Salman Khan hugs Kaushal

One of the most iconic (and our favorite) moments from Friday night was when Salman Khan hugged Kaushal on the green carpet. The men, dressed in black, saw each other first when Khan arrived at the venue. A few moments later, Khan was seen walking toward Kaushal and giving him a hug. Khan is one of the star performers at the awards ceremony.

Watch Salman giving hug to Kaushal

Instagram Post A post shared by instantbollywood on May 27, 2023 at 10:51 am IST

Varun Dhawan's fan of Kim Kardashian

When Varun Dhawan made his appearance on the green carpet, he was asked by the media personnel, "Kim Kardashian said she's a huge fan of your work. What message do you have for her?" To this, Dhawan first said, "Is she? I don't know if she's a huge fan of my work but I am a big fan of her work as well."

Watch Dhawan's reaction here

Instagram Post A post shared by viralbhayani on May 27, 2023 at 10:51 am IST

Nora Fatehi's sensation red-hot look

Bollywood's dancing sensation Nora Fatehi turned the heat on when she appeared in a bodycon attire on the green carpet. The red spandex outfit made the actor-dancer stand out from others. Fatehi will also give a dance performance at the awards ceremony on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, she will next be seen in Sajid Khan's upcoming title 100% and Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express.

Esha Gupta glitters in gray

After impressing everyone with her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Esha Gupta wowed everyone once again with her impeccable style: this time, it was the IIFA green carpet. Forgoing the accessories, Gupta slipped into a shimmery gray strappy slip-on dress. Meanwhile, at Cannes, Gupta attended the premiere of Johnny Depp's movie Jeanne Du Barry, which marked his return to acting.

Salman's adorable moment with niece, nephew

Not exactly a green carpet moment but an adorable video of Khan has won the hearts of the internet. Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma is also in Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA 2023, along with her kids Ayat and Ahil. In a video posted by Khan himself, he is seen taking his niece and nephew on a joy ride on a hotel bell cart.