Uber joins forces with China's Baidu to launch robotaxis worldwide 

Uber has announced a strategic partnership with Chinese tech giant Baidu to deploy thousands of autonomous vehicles across the globe. The first rollouts are expected in Asia and the Middle East later this year. Under this collaboration, Baidu's Apollo Go fleet will be integrated into Uber's ride-hailing platform, expanding affordable rideshare options in new markets.

Partnership details Over 1,000 driverless vehicles to be integrated into Uber's platform The partnership will see Baidu's fleet of over 1,000 fully driverless vehicles integrated into Uber's platform. This move comes after Baidu announced plans to expand its autonomous vehicle operations into Europe. The first joint deployments are expected in Asia and the Middle East later this year.

Operational status Apollo Go has completed over 11 million rides Baidu's Apollo Go platform has been active in multiple Chinese cities since 2022, including Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai. The service has also expanded internationally to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, now operating over 1,000 fully driverless vehicles across 15 cities worldwide. As of May this year, Apollo Go had completed more than 11 million rides.