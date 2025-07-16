'The Odyssey's IMAX tickets to drop a year in advance

Ticket details

'The Odyssey': How to snag IMAX tickets?

Variety reported that The Odyssey's IMAX tickets will go on sale on Thursday, one whole year before the Universal Pictures film's release. However, there's a catch: these tickets will be exclusively sold in theaters that have IMAX 70mm screens (which is famously Nolan's preferred format) and for select showtimes only. Tickets for other formats and screenings are expected to go on sale closer to the film's release date.