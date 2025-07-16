'The Odyssey's IMAX tickets to drop a year in advance
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's upcoming action epic, The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya, is arguably the most anticipated film of next year. Amid all the buzz comes a new report saying that IMAX ticket sales for the film, which also features Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and Jon Bernthal, are set to begin a full year before its release. Here's everything you need to know.
Ticket details
'The Odyssey': How to snag IMAX tickets?
Variety reported that The Odyssey's IMAX tickets will go on sale on Thursday, one whole year before the Universal Pictures film's release. However, there's a catch: these tickets will be exclusively sold in theaters that have IMAX 70mm screens (which is famously Nolan's preferred format) and for select showtimes only. Tickets for other formats and screenings are expected to go on sale closer to the film's release date.
Production news
Cast spotted on set; teaser released in theaters
Earlier this week, Damon, Holland, and Zendaya were spotted on The Odyssey's set in Scotland, per People. Damon was seen in full costume as Odysseus while Holland and Zendaya arrived separately on a small boat. To recall, a special teaser for the film was also released exclusively in theaters before Jurassic World Rebirth screenings, featuring Holland's character Telemachus speaking with Bernthal's character and John Leguizamo's voice (in an undisclosed role). The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, 2026.