Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned director Christopher Nolan and his producer wife Emma Thomas have been honored with knighthood and damehood respectively.

The duo, known for their cinematic masterpieces like "Oppenheimer", "Inception", and "The Dark Knight" trilogy, met at University College London and have been creating impactful films since 1997.

Nolan, also a recipient of a fellowship from the British Film Institute, is currently working on a star-studded untitled film set to premiere in 2026. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas honored at Buckingham Palace

Christopher Nolan, producer wife Emma Thomas receive knighthood and damehood

By Isha Sharma 02:37 pm Dec 19, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his producer wife Emma Thomas were conferred a knighthood and damehood respectively by King Charles on Wednesday. The royal investiture ceremony was held at Buckingham Palace to honor the couple for their significant contribution to the world of cinema. The royal family's official social media handle shared photos from the event, congratulating all honorees including Nolan and Thomas for their "extraordinary contribution to Film."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the images from the ceremony here

Director's response

Nolan's reaction to knighthood and advice for filmmakers

During the ceremony, King Charles reportedly noted that he had seen and enjoyed Oppenheimer. Nolan called the honor an "encouragement" to keep making impactful films. "It was very nice that he knew our work and was aware of it, and, yes, he was hoping that I would take this as encouragement to do more of it." He also gave advice to aspiring filmmakers, quipping, "Find a good partner." Nolan and Thomas have been married since 1997.

Career highlights

Take a look at Nolan and Thomas's cinematic journey

Nolan and Thomas have worked together on many iconic films, including the Oscar-winning biographical epic Oppenheimer (2023), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), and The Dark Knight trilogy. They first met at University College London and later co-founded the production company Syncopy. Oppenheimer, particularly, was a career-defining moment for Nolan and Thomas, winning them their first Oscar for Best Picture and a BAFTA for Best Film. With this win, Thomas became the first British producer to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

Future endeavors

Nolan's upcoming project and global recognition

Apart from his recent knighthood, Nolan has been globally recognized for his contributions to cinema. He was awarded a fellowship from the British Film Institute (BFI) for his innovation and influence as a filmmaker. He is currently working on an untitled film with a staggering ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o. It will premiere on July 17, 2026.