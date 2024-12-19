Christopher Nolan, producer wife Emma Thomas receive knighthood and damehood
Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his producer wife Emma Thomas were conferred a knighthood and damehood respectively by King Charles on Wednesday. The royal investiture ceremony was held at Buckingham Palace to honor the couple for their significant contribution to the world of cinema. The royal family's official social media handle shared photos from the event, congratulating all honorees including Nolan and Thomas for their "extraordinary contribution to Film."
Take a look at the images from the ceremony here
Nolan's reaction to knighthood and advice for filmmakers
During the ceremony, King Charles reportedly noted that he had seen and enjoyed Oppenheimer. Nolan called the honor an "encouragement" to keep making impactful films. "It was very nice that he knew our work and was aware of it, and, yes, he was hoping that I would take this as encouragement to do more of it." He also gave advice to aspiring filmmakers, quipping, "Find a good partner." Nolan and Thomas have been married since 1997.
Take a look at Nolan and Thomas's cinematic journey
Nolan and Thomas have worked together on many iconic films, including the Oscar-winning biographical epic Oppenheimer (2023), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), and The Dark Knight trilogy. They first met at University College London and later co-founded the production company Syncopy. Oppenheimer, particularly, was a career-defining moment for Nolan and Thomas, winning them their first Oscar for Best Picture and a BAFTA for Best Film. With this win, Thomas became the first British producer to win the Oscar for Best Picture.
Nolan's upcoming project and global recognition
Apart from his recent knighthood, Nolan has been globally recognized for his contributions to cinema. He was awarded a fellowship from the British Film Institute (BFI) for his innovation and influence as a filmmaker. He is currently working on an untitled film with a staggering ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o. It will premiere on July 17, 2026.