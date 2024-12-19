Summarize Simplifying... In short Actors Tabu and Akshay Kumar are set to reunite for Priyadarshan's horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla', nearly 25 years after their last collaboration.

The star-studded cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, with a release date set for April 2, 2026.

Tabu will be seen in 'Bhooth Bangla'

Tabu, Akshay to reunite for Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 pm Dec 19, 202402:00 pm

What's the story The upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla will see a star-studded cast, with Akshay Kumar headlining the highly anticipated project. The film reunites Kumar with director Priyadarshan after a 13-year hiatus. Now, Pinkvilla reports that actor Tabu has been cast in a pivotal role in the film. If true, this will mark her first project with Kumar and Priyadarshan since Hera Pheri in 2000.

Casting details

'Tabu loved her part and the script...'

A source close to the development told the portal: "Tabu is reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after their last collaboration on Hera Pheri in 2000." "The actress loved her part and the script, which marries horror and humor with Indian Mythology. She is excited to step into the crazy world, which is set to be created by Priyadarshan." The source also revealed that more renowned artists from the Indian film industry are expected to join Bhooth Bangla.

Franchise future

'Bhooth Bangla' franchise plans in discussion

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, along with Kumar and Priyadarshan are already in talks to make Bhooth Bangla a one-of-a-kind horror-comedy franchise. "Bhooth Bangla is going to be a horror comedy franchise from the OGs, who actually started this trend way back in 2007 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa," the source shared. Notably, any future installments can only happen with Kumar's involvement or his NOC (No Objection Certificate). The makers intend to release one film in the series every two years.

Production progress

'Bhooth Bangla' production and release updates

Meanwhile, the shooting for Bhooth Bangla is underway and will be wrapped up by April 2025. Given the genre, the film is expected to have a lot of visual effects. The report also suggests that Kumar and Tabu aside, the film will feature Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani. The makers are hoping to deliver a unique cinematic experience in the horror-comedy genre. The film will be released on April 2, 2026.