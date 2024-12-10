Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming horror-comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla', produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Kumar, is set to feature actor Wamiqa Gabbi in a role that promises to bring humor to the screen.

Gabbi, known for her digital work, is expected to make a significant impact in the film, which revolves around black magic and features Kumar as a magician.

The full cast is yet to be revealed, but Gabbi is confirmed as one of the three lead female actors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhooth Bangla' begins filming

'Bhooth Bangla': Akshay-Priyadarshan's horror-comedy locks release date

By Isha Sharma 12:06 pm Dec 10, 202412:06 pm

What's the story Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. The project brings him back together with ace director Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. In a recent social media post, the actor shared new posters of the film and revealed his excitement for the project. He also announced that the horror-comedy will be released on April 2, 2026.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here

Production details

'Bhooth Bangla' is a joint venture by Kapoor and Kumar

The upcoming film is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms Ltd banner, and Kumar through his Cape of Good Films. Although the full cast has not been disclosed yet, reports suggest that actor Wamiqa Gabbi has joined the horror-comedy. The film will feature three lead female actors, with Gabbi being one of them. Kumar will reportedly play a magician and the story will revolve around black magic.

Character insight

Gabbi's role in 'Bhooth Bangla' is expected to add humor

A Pinkvilla report earlier emphasized Gabbi's character will add a lot of humor to Bhooth Bangla. "Wamiqa has impressed everyone with her work in the digital world, and is now all set to make it big in the theatrical medium with films like Baby John, followed by Bhooth Bangla," a source close to the production said. "She has signed the dotted lines and has a solid role in Bhooth Bangla, which will evoke laughter among the cinema-going audience."