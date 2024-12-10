'Bhooth Bangla': Akshay-Priyadarshan's horror-comedy locks release date
Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. The project brings him back together with ace director Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. In a recent social media post, the actor shared new posters of the film and revealed his excitement for the project. He also announced that the horror-comedy will be released on April 2, 2026.
'Bhooth Bangla' is a joint venture by Kapoor and Kumar
The upcoming film is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms Ltd banner, and Kumar through his Cape of Good Films. Although the full cast has not been disclosed yet, reports suggest that actor Wamiqa Gabbi has joined the horror-comedy. The film will feature three lead female actors, with Gabbi being one of them. Kumar will reportedly play a magician and the story will revolve around black magic.
Gabbi's role in 'Bhooth Bangla' is expected to add humor
A Pinkvilla report earlier emphasized Gabbi's character will add a lot of humor to Bhooth Bangla. "Wamiqa has impressed everyone with her work in the digital world, and is now all set to make it big in the theatrical medium with films like Baby John, followed by Bhooth Bangla," a source close to the production said. "She has signed the dotted lines and has a solid role in Bhooth Bangla, which will evoke laughter among the cinema-going audience."