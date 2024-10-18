Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming biopic on C. Sankaran Nair, led by Akshay Kumar, is set to release in March 2025.

The film, based on the best-selling book "The Case That Shook The Empire", tells the story of Nair's fight against the British Empire over the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre cover-up.

What's the story The much-awaited biopic on C Sankaran Nair, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, is set to be on course for a theatrical release on March 14, 2025. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, backing this project, made the official announcement on Friday, though the title was not revealed. Alongside Kumar, the film will also feature R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles, further heightening anticipation.

Literary inspiration

C Sankaran Nair biopic inspired by best-selling book

In the post, the makers said, "The untitled film tells the shocking story of a cover-up of a massacre that compelled India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair, to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire." The film is based on the best-selling book The Case That Shook The Empire - One Man's Fight for the Truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat. The historical account chronicles one of history's longest-running trials.

Twitter Post

Production insights

C Sankaran Nair biopic is close to Kumar's heart

Speaking to a source close to the production, Pinkvilla previously reported that the Nair's biopic is special for Kumar and Dharma Productions. The film's story revolves around Kumar's character challenging the British Empire to accept their atrocities during the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. "The post-production work is going on in full swing, as the makers are leaving no stone unturned to recreate India and London from the era gone by," an insider shared.