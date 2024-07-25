In short Simplifying... In short "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi," starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, set a new record for advance ticket sales in 2024 and has grossed ₹51.4 crore so far.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' set to premiere on Netflix on Friday

Rajkummar-Janhvi's 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' locks Netflix premiere date

What's the story The romantic sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to premiere on Netflix at midnight on Friday. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will be available for streaming nearly two months after its theatrical release on May 31. The plot revolves around an arranged marriage between a doctor and a former cricketer who share the nickname 'Mahi.' It's backed by Dharma Productions.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi's commercial performance

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi made an above-average impact at the box office, setting a new record for the highest advance ticket sales for a Hindi film in 2024 with 2.5 lakh tickets sold on Cinema Lovers Day due to subsidized prices. It earned ₹6.85 crore on its opening day, marking it as the seventh-highest opening for a Hindi film in 2024. As of June 20, it had reportedly grossed ₹51.4 crore, including ₹42.63 crore domestically and ₹8.77 crore internationally.

The concept of 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'; actors' next releases

In an interview with News18, Sharma revealed that the initial idea was inspired by the traditional Indian practice of prohibiting wives from working post-wedding and wondered what would happen if a bride married into a family that encouraged her ambitions. MAMM marks the second collaboration between Rao and Kapoor, following the horror comedy Roohi. Next, Rao is awaiting the release of Stree 2 on August 15, while Kapoor will be seen in Ulajh on August 2.