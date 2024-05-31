Next Article

Strong box office performance for 'Srikanth'

Box office collection: 'Srikanth' earns ₹40.35cr in 21 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:11 am May 31, 202411:11 am

What's the story The film Srikanth has demonstrated a strong box office performance, accumulating an estimated ₹39.55cr India nett in its first 20 days. On the 21st day (Thursday), it added approximately ₹0.8cr to its total collection, bringing the overall earnings to ₹40.35cr. The movie debuted with a collection of ₹2.25cr on its opening day and saw an impressive increase of 86.67% on the second day, earning ₹4.2cr.

Weekly performance

'Srikanth' experienced fluctuating collections during first week

Srikanth saw a significant increase in collections on its third day, amassing ₹5.25cr. However, the beginning of the week marked a decrease in earnings with ₹1.65cr collected on first Monday, indicating a drop of 68.57%. This downward trend continued throughout the week with collections of ₹1.6cr, ₹1.5cr, and ₹1.4cr from Tuesday to Thursday, respectively, ending Week 1 at ₹17.85cr.

Second week collection

'Srikanth' maintained consistent performance in second week

In its second week, Srikanth started with a collection of ₹1.5cr on Friday and experienced an impressive rise of 83.33% on Saturday, earning ₹2.75cr. The film continued to show a steady performance throughout the week, ending with a collection of ₹1.45cr on Thursday. Despite initial fluctuations, the movie managed to maintain consistent earnings during this period, earning ₹13.65cr in Week 2.

Third-week earnings

'Srikanth' saw weekend boost in third week

The third week saw a slight dip in collections initially for Srikanth, but the film rebounded over the weekend. It earned ₹2.1cr and ₹2.25cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively, indicating a positive response from audiences during this period. This weekend surge significantly contributed to the overall box office collection of the movie. Srikanth stars Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar, among others.