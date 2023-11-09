'SRI': Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth Bolla biopic to release in 2024

By Aikantik Bag 02:50 pm Nov 09, 202302:50 pm

'SRI' is slated to release on May 10, 2024

The Srikanth Bolla biopic, SRI has been in the buzz for some time now. After repeated postponements, the Rajkummar Rao-headlined movie is now set to release next year. The Tushar Hiranandani directorial is set to hit theaters on May 10, 2024. This inspiring tale of the Indian entrepreneur and visionary is backed by T-Series & Chalk N Cheese Films, with a screenplay by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, and cinematography by Pratham Mehta.

Cast and other details of the film

SRI delves into the remarkable journey of Bolla, a blind entrepreneur who defied the odds to realize his ambitions. He established Bollant Industries, a sustainable packaging enterprise that employs people with disabilities. The film cast includes Alaya F, Jyothika, and Sharad Kelkar, among others. Given Rao's expertise in donning biopic characters, this film is highly anticipated among fans.

