Ranveer's first-meet stories with Deepika-Anushka are identical? Clip attracts flak

Entertainment 2 min read

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:26 pm Oct 27, 202301:26 pm

Ranveer Singh shared same stories about Deepika and Anushka?

Ever since the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan 8 featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dropped on Thursday, the couple has been making headlines. While many netizens seemed to be in awe of their love story (we also got a glimpse of their wedding film), some online sleuths found out Singh had apparently shared identical first-meet stories with Padukone and actor Anushka Sharma.

Why does this story matter?

Singh and Padukone are one of the biggest celebrity pairs in India. On the recent KWK episode, they revealed they were secretly engaged since 2015 before their wedding in 2018. However, such revelations bowed down to controversial statements like Padukone revealing they were initially not committed to each other and allowed to see other people. Another viral moment was Singh recalling their first meet.

What exactly did Singh say about meeting Padukone?

Singh recalled how he met Padukone for the first time at a table read for Ram-Leela at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house. "I was sitting at the table and the door was there—[Bhansali] has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside—so these heavy doors open...the gush of wind comes from the sea...There she's in a white chikankari, like this embodiment of simplicity."

Where is the problem with this seemingly dreamy statement?

While on the surface, this story seemed saccharine sweet, it raised eyebrows when X users found a clip from a previous season of KWK, where Singh shared similar details about meeting his Dil Dhadakne Do co-actor Sharma. "The huge doors open and, of course, since it was a huge door, wind flies in my face and right in front of me is Anushka Sharma."

Artistic edits of both clips are now viral online

Did Singh and Sharma ever date each other?

After starring together in Band Baaja Baaraat, rumors were abuzz in Tinseltown that Singh and Sharma were dating each other. So, his comments on being mesmerized by Sharma in nearly the same way as meeting Padukone have sparked speculations. It's important to note that both Singh and Sharma have publicly denied ever being together. KWK's new episodes will air every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.