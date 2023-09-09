Ayan Mukerji shares concept art from 'Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev'

Written by Isha Sharma September 09, 2023 | 05:10 pm 2 min read

The concept art of 'Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev' is out!

On Saturday, fans shared videos and images from Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva on social media to commemorate the film's first anniversary. Subsequently, director Ayan Mukerji joined the celebrations online and shared some early concept artwork from the film's sequel, Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev, and by the looks of it, we are in for a treat! The second part will tentatively be released in December 2026.

Why does this story matter?

Mukerji has planned Brahmastra as a full-fledged trilogy with which he aspires to weave the Astraverse cinematic universe. Brahmastra's second half gravitated heavily toward the flashback sequences of Dev and Amrita—Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) parents—fueling the audience's curiosity about them. Now, part two will pick up from where the first installment left off, delving deeper into Shiva's backstory and the origin of his special powers.

First-look features slew of spectacular images

The video shared by Mukerji is set to the tune of Dev Theme. In one of its images, we see a mortal (Shiva) taking Dev, and in another, Dev's fury is visible as he leaves Guru ji's ashram, while Amrita seems to stop/attack him. In another spectacular image, Dev can also be seen confronted with a horned demon with a trident in his hand.

Fans love artwork, but can't wait so long

Netizens loved the video shared by Mukerji, and many left comments on Instagram asking him to keep sharing updates. Some also offered a word of caution and asked him not to touch the love story much and stay focused on the power of the astras. Others, however, expressed disappointment about the release date and wondered if it could "even be released in 2026."

Ranveer Singh, Deepika likely to be seen in sequel

Reportedly, this time, Mukerji will focus more on the mythological side of the story. There's been no official announcement about the casting of Dev and Amrita, but most likely, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are said to have been roped in for these roles. Earlier, Mukerji had dubbed Dev as his "most exciting character." The untitled third part will be released in December 2027.

