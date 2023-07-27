#BoxOfficeBuzz: Ranveer-Alia's 'RRKPK' aims for Rs. 40 crore opening weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023 | 11:46 am 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office prediction

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently one of the most in-buzz films in Bollywood. The film had a great premiere and has been receiving good word of mouth. The film marks the return of Karan Johar the director after seven long years. The movie will release for general viewers on Friday and the box office speculation seems quite positive.

The film is dependent on star power, word of mouth

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the romantic comedy is touted to earn Rs. 8-10 crore on Friday and will earn Rs. 35-40 crore on the first weekend. Girish stated, "Now this one not only comes from Dharma but also boasts of top A-listers from the industry. We have veterans like Jaya ji, Dharmendra ji, and Shabana ji."

Advance ticket sales have been impressive

The project is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and it marks their reunion after the acclaimed Gully Boy. The advance ticket sales have been decent, too, as the film sold 31,000 tickets among the national chains until Wednesday. Johar had stated earlier that this film is an ode to Yash Chopra and his brand of typical Bollywood romance.

