Box office collection: No takers for Ashoke Pandit's '72 Hoorain'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 08, 2023 | 01:02 pm 2 min read

'72 Hoorain' features Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir

72 Hoorain, co-produced by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, was released in the theaters on Friday. Mired in controversies over its trailer release, the film opened to mixed reviews. Starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead, the movie reportedly failed to appeal to the audience. According to the early estimates of its box office numbers, it collected about Rs. 35 lakh on day one.

Why does this story matter?

72 Hoorain is the latest film to have been released in the theaters this weekend. It opened along with Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat, which, too, didn't perform well a the box office. The film reportedly hit cinema halls sans its trailer. Recently, Pandit alleged that the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to give a censor certificate to its trailer before its release.

Day 1 collections limited to Rs. 35 lakh

Ever since the film's announcement, 72 Hoorain has been compared to two other recent controversial films, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story, which saw good collections. 72 Hoorain was expected to have a similar box office impact, but the film's opening-day collections say otherwise. It failed to collect more than Rs. 35 lakh on Friday, as per Sacnilk.

'72 Hoorain' fails in comparison to 'TKF' and 'TKS'

Though there have been multiple comparisons between the three aforementioned films concerning controversial subjects, the box office collections show vast differences in their performances. While The Kashmir Files opened to Rs. 3.55 crore and eventually became one of 2022's highest-grossing films, Vipul Amrutlal Shah-backed The Kerala Story collected Rs. 8 crore on release day. In comparison, collections of 72 Hoorain are far from decent.

Know about trailer controversy

Pandit recently uploaded a video message on social media, claiming the CBFC had refused to issue certification for 72 Hoorain's trailer release. "It's quite funny and sad that a film which has won a national award...at IFFI (International Film Festival of India), the visuals are the same as what was then in the film, what is there in the trailer (sic)," he claimed.

