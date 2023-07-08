Entertainment

'Adipurush' debacle: Manoj Muntashir finally apologizes for 'hurting sentiments'

Manoj Muntashir Shukla has apologized for 'hurting people's sentiments'

Om Raut's mythological drama Adipurush has had a fall from grace and how! The film—reportedly mounted on a Rs. 500cr budget—became the spoof of jokes and social media trolling just a day after it released and was slammed for the misrepresentation of mythological figures and for painting its characters in urban shades. Now, writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla has finally apologized due to the backlash.

Why does this story matter?

Controversies first emanated when the Adipurush teaser was launched in October last year. Back then, the audience had already termed it a "disaster." When the public tirades started again post Adipurush's release—especially targeting the dialogues—Shukla vehemently came out in its defense, saying they had consciously written them a certain way to appeal to today's generation. Shukla's apology, now, might finally assuage the raging controversy.

Shukla has offered his 'unconditional apologies'

In a tweet posted on Saturday morning, Shukla wrote, "I accept people's emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies." "May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation." While some have accepted his apology, others aren't so pleased, asking why "it took him so long."

Take a look at Shukla's tweet

This is how Shukla defended 'Adipurush' earlier

Earlier, Shukla defended the film's alleged uncouth language and claimed this was the way "Ramayana has been passed down generations by our grandmothers and saints." In another interview, he reportedly proclaimed it was "strange to see people so aghast at Lankesh's alleged wrong portrayal," and asked, "Why so much sympathy for him?" He further claimed, "Adipurush isn't Ramayana and is only inspired by it."

Know a little more about the film

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Raut has also written the film's screenplay in addition to directing it. Shukla has been credited for the dialogues and the lyrics of all the Hindi songs. While the dialogues weren't appreciated, the lyrics played a consequential role in the film and were a stupendous representation of the story.

