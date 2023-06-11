Entertainment

After Alia Bhatt, Vidyut Jammwal, Kriti Sanon to turn producer

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 11, 2023 | 11:19 pm 2 min read

Kriti Sanon is all set to produce a digital film

Kriti Sanon is reportedly gearing up to expand her career horizons by venturing into film production. Yes, you heard that right! Alongside acting, she is set to produce a digital film. With an exciting lineup of projects, including an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, The Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff, Sanon's career is on a promising trajectory.

Sanon will back slice-of-life, direct-to-digital OTT drama

According to a Pinkvilla report, Sanon—who will complete 10 years in the industry in 2024—feels that this is the right time to make the "perfect move." A source was quoted by the publication as saying, "When she heard this script (of the digital film), she not only wished to star in it but wanted to back it, too. It will get a direct-to-OTT release."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt turned producer with 'Darlings' in 2021

Alia Bhatt—who has reached the pinnacle of success with Gangubai Kathiawadi—took a new step in her career as a producer with her first project under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, which was announced in 2021. She produced the digital film Darlings (2022), in which she also acted alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Darlings also marked the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

Vidyut Jammwal turned producer with Action Hero Films

On May 12, Vidyut Jammwal mesmerized audiences with his patriotic espionage thriller 1B 71, which also starred Anupam Kher. The film performed decently at the Indian box office. To recall, in 2021, Jammwal celebrated his 10-year journey in the industry by announcing the launch of his production house, Action Hero Films. The film 1B 71 was launched under this banner alongside co-producer Abbas Sayyed.

Deepika Padukone donned hat of producer with 'Chhapaak'

After establishing herself as one of the most successful actors, Deepika Padukone took the next big step in her career by backing the critically acclaimed film Chhapaak (2020) under her production house KA Entertainment. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie sheds light on the life of an acid attack survivor. Padukone's second production was for her husband-actor Ranveer Singh for his film 83 (2021).

