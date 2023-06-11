Entertainment

What makes Spider-Man most beloved superhero in America

What makes Spider-Man most beloved superhero in America

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 11, 2023 | 09:54 pm 2 min read

Spider-Man is the most beloved superhero: Here's why fans can't get enough of him

The highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which was released on June 1 in India, is enjoying phenomenal collections at the box office in North America. Reportedly, the film has catapulted its North American earnings beyond $200M, surpassing the impressive $190M final collections achieved by its predecessor, in just eight days of release. But what makes Spider-Man such a beloved superhero in America? Let's decode.

Popular because of human alter ego, Peter Parker

Believe it or not but fans worldwide have loved Spider-Man for a unique reason: his relatability. Unlike other superheroes (Batman's human alter-ego, Bruce Wayne, is a billionaire), Spider-Man struggles with everyday challenges! From having trouble paying rent to not being a very popular boy in school and never getting the girl he desires, Peter Parker—Spider-Man's alter-ego—embodies the same relatable struggles as any ordinary person.

Spider-Man created to depict human-like character, not godlike

Before Spider-Man's debut in 1962, the prevailing comic book heroes were Batman and Superman, who were portrayed as godlike figures with perfect physiques. However, comic book writer and legend Stan Lee, alongside co-creator Steve Ditko, sought to break this mold. Therefore, the human crawler made his debut in Marvel Comics' Amazing Fantasy No. 15. With human vulnerabilities, Spider-Man managed to capture hearts worldwide successfully.

Even as superhero, he couldn't save loved ones

Unlike other superheroes, Spider-Man gained extraordinary powers by accidentally being bitten by a radioactive spider in a laboratory during a school trip. He only gained a deep sense of responsibility to utilize his powers for the greater good following the tragic loss of his uncle, Ben. His struggles and universal qualities existing within each of us make him all the way a fan favorite.

Spider-Man's realistic New York setting strikes chord with fans

Unlike Superman and Batman, who reside in the fictional cities of Metropolis and Gotham, respectively—Spider-Man's connection to a real American city (New York City) makes him more relatable. One of the notable references to this was presented in Amazing Spider-Man No. 36. Spider-Man's relevance to real-life events was demonstrated when the character directly addressed the September 11 terror attacks in a storyline.

Poll Which 'Spider-Man' movie would you like to read more about?

Share this timeline