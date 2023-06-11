Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' pre-teaser gets accused of copying 'Oldboy'

Written by Isha Sharma June 11, 2023 | 08:03 pm 2 min read

'Animal's pre-teaser has been accused of being a rip-off of 'Oldboy'.

Being accused of plagiarism just hours after releasing the pre-teaser of Animal is certainly not what director Sandeep Reddy Vanga would have had in mind! The pre-teaser was unveiled on Sunday morning and while it seemed to receive positive critical reception, eagle-eyed fans have now noticed the similarities between the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and Park Chan-wook's Oldboy. What's the entire hullabaloo about? Let's decode.

Multiple cinephiles spotted similarities between clips

Several Twitter users have uploaded a fight scene from Oldboy that looks similar to Animal—it, too, has multiple men fighting a lone warrior and has been shot in a cramped space, like a hallway. While the majority of the users have drawn comparisons to Oldboy, some have even said that it is reminiscent of Snowpiercer. "Did they think we wouldn't notice?" a user tweeted.

However, clip also earned lot of appreciation

However, all is certainly not lost, and Animal's pre-teaser is also earning plaudits for Kapoor's ferocious look, the neatly staged (though now controversial fight sequence), and the song that accompanies the visuals. One fan tweeted, "This has blockbuster written all over it!!" while another said, "Fantastic fabulous and outstanding performance of Ranbir Kapoor. This will be a mass action entertainer for sure (sic)."

Here's all you need to know about 'Oldboy'

IMDb describes the Oldboy plot as, "After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days." The film starred Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, and Kang Hye-jeong. A modern-day classic, it won the Grand Prix prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ensemble cast: Check out actors gracing 'Animal'

Apart from lead actor Kapoor, the drama has several other famous names that will draw audiences. Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, among others, are also part of this multistarrer drama. "I am looking forward to Animal because that's a script that's way out of my comfort zone," Kapoor had earlier told Pinkvilla. It will release on August 11.

