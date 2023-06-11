Entertainment

'BB14' winner Rubina Dilaik shares health update after car crash

'BB14' winner Rubina Dilaik shares health update after car crash

Written by Isha Sharma June 11, 2023 | 06:57 pm 2 min read

Rubina Dilaik met with an accident on Saturday

Bigg Boss 14's winner and one of the leading Hindi television actors, Rubina Dilaik, met with a road accident on Saturday, as informed by her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla on Twitter. He tweeted, "Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights," and requested the Mumbai Police to take legal action. Now, the Ardh actor has shared her health update.

Thankfully, actor is doing better now

Talking about the accident, Dilaik tweeted, "Due to the impact, I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good." "Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on the road. Rules [are] for our own safety."

Here's what Dilaik wrote on Twitter on Sunday

Take a look at Dilaik's flourishing career

Dilaik is popular on the small screen and made her way to the audience's hearts through the daily soap Chotti Bahu. Shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Jeannie Aur Juju uplifted her career. Dilaik also won critical appreciation for playing a trans woman in Shakti - Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Last year, she stepped into Bollywood with Ardh, co-starring Rajpal Yadav.

Share this timeline