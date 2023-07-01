Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' falls to Rs. 7cr on Day-2

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 01, 2023 | 11:31 am 2 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in the theaters on Thursday

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, its lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunited once again for the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. The Sameer Vidwans directorial reportedly opened to Rs. 9.25 crore on Thursday. But the collections dipped on its second day at the box office. Take a look at how the film performed on its first Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Satyaprem Ki Katha was the only Hindi release that hit theaters on Thursday (June 29). The makers opted for an Eid release and were able to benefit from it, given its decent opening-day collections at the ticket window. Meanwhile, this is the second release for Aaryan in 2023, after Shehzada, which starred him and his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon.

Numbers take dip; film collects Rs. 7 crore

According to Sacnilk, the box office collections for Satyaprem Ki Katha witnessed a decline on the second day, i.e., Friday. After earning Rs. 9.25 crore on day one, the film raked in Rs. 7 crore on Friday, per the early estimates. With an overall occupancy of 14.31% on its first Friday, the movie saw the maximum occupancy during the night shows.

Earnings expected to go higher over weekend

Taking the Thursday and Friday earnings into account, Satyaprem Ki Katha has made an overall business of Rs. 16.25 crore (domestic box office), said Sacnilk's report. Though it may have seen a slight dip on Friday, trade analysts expect the numbers to go up over the weekend. But it will be important to see if the film can also clear the Monday test.

Everything to know about 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Helmed by Vidwans, the film also features Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak, among others, in supporting roles. It was shot largely in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Vadodara city, with the lead characters' wedding sequence being shot at Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara. Satyaprem Ki Katha opened to mixed reviews and is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

