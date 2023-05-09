Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is here to rule

Box office collection: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is here to rule

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 11:12 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collection update

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II is raking in good money even 11 days after release and has been quite steady at the box office. It has reportedly entered the Rs. 300 crore club globally. It is the second installment of the Ponniyin Selvan film series—one of Tamil cinema's most ambitious projects. Many filmmakers attempted the project unsuccessfully, but only Ratnam emerged victorious.

Film holding fort quite strong

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film made Rs. 4 crore on Monday (estimates), which is a good amount considering it was a weekday. Overall, it earned Rs. 156.5 crore (nett) at the Indian box office. The ensemble cast includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, among others. The historical drama is an AR Rahman musical.

Film joins Rs. 300 crore club, announce makers