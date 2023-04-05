Entertainment

Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 171': Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 05, 2023, 04:20 pm 1 min read

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to collaborate on 'Thalaivar 171'

Megastar Rajinikanth is one of the busiest actors in Tamil Cinema. Recently, Thalaivar 170 was announced by Lyca Productions and now reports are rife that he's ready to enter Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Yes, Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct the Chandramukhi actor in Thalaivar 171, if reports are to be believed. The duo is currently busy with their ongoing projects and will wrap them up first.

Busy schedule of the duo

Rajinikanth is shooting for Jailer and he has his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam and TJ Gnanavel's Thalaivar 170 in his kitty. On the other hand, Kanagaraj is working on Leo with Vijay and is supposed to work on Kaithi 2 with Karthi. The director has delivered superb films like Vikram and fans are eagerly waiting to see the Rajinikanth and Kangaraj combination.

