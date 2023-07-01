Entertainment

Ustad Rashid Khan's birthday: Top 5 Bollywood songs

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 01, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the most popular Indian classical musicians who contributed majorly to Bollywood, turned 55 on Saturday (July 1). From his first concert at the age of 11 to winning Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, among others, Khan has a diverse and rich career spanning over four decades. Here, we remember the five Bollywood songs we can't stop listening to.

'Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajna'

This song from the Imtiaz Ali-directed 2007 film Jab We Met tops the list. This masterpiece has the power to magically heal you on a rainy evening. But, it wasn't actually composed for this Kareena Kapoor Khan-Shahid Kapoor starrer or rather any other film. Sandesh Shandilya had composed the song for himself back in the '90s which came organically to him, he said.

'Bhor Bhayo'

This song featured in the 2009 Hindi film Morning Walk starring Anupam Kher, Rajit Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, and Divya Dutta, among others. Though the film failed at the box office and did not receive many positive reviews from critics either, Bhor Bhayo composed by Jeet Ganguly and sung by Khan and Shreya Ghoshal was liked by many.

'Allah Hi Reham'

This one's part of one of the most popular Bollywood films, Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name Is Khan (2010). The songs and the film went on to become one of the biggest commercial hits of the year. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, this song along with the others, including Sajda, Noor-E-Khuda, and Tere Naina made their own places in the audiences' hearts.

'Poore Se Zara Sa'

This song is a part of one yet another much-talked-about film Mausam (2011) starring Shahid and Sonam Kapoor. It's a beautiful composition and Khan's voice makes it even more soothing. Besides Poore Se Zara Sa, the film gave several hit songs including Rabba Main Toh Mar Gaya Oye, Sajh Dhaj Ke, and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi, all composed by Pritam.

'Ae Ri Mai Re'

Composed by Vijay Verma, Ae Ri Mai Re is from the 2018 Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer action thriller film Dassehra. The film did not perform well at the box office but this soundtrack made it to Khan's list of Bollywood songs loved by his fans. Siddhant Madhav also composed the soundtrack of the film alongside Verma and the lyrics were penned by Rajesh Mànthan.

