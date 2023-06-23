Entertainment

Huma Qureshi starrer 'Tarla' trailer to be released today

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 10:26 am 1 min read

'Tarla' trailer to come out today

Tarla Dalal is a household name for Indians. From her cooking shows to her numerous books on cooking, every Indian millennial is familiar with her. Huma Qureshi is starring in the feel-good biopic of the celebrity chef and it is titled Tarla. The film's trailer is slated to be released today. The film will be a direct digital release on ZEE5.

Release date, cast, and crew of the film

The teaser of the same was released some time back and Qureshi looked convincing as Dalal. The film promises a good light-hearted biopic. It is slated to premiere on July 7. The film is helmed by Piyush Gupta and it also stars Sharib Hashmi. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

