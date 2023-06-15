Entertainment

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 03:50 pm 1 min read

Karan Johar is all set to make his comeback on celluloid with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As fans anticipate witnessing the sizzling chemistry between the Gully Boy couple, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, reports are rife that the teaser of the upcoming film is slated to release on June 20. The rom-com will have the typical KJo magic!

Cast and release date of the film

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "The teaser is more of an introduction to the film's tone as also the quirky characters." The teaser will give a sneak peek into the extravagant world of Johar. The cast includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others. It is slated to release on July 28.

