Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; to welcome baby in October

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 06, 2023, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Swara Bhasker married Samajwadi Party politician Fahad Ahmad under the Special Marriage Act earlier this year (Picture credit: Twitter/@swarabhasker)

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is ready to start a new chapter of her life with her activist-politician husband Fahad Ahmad. After nearly five months of getting married, the couple, on Tuesday, announced that they are expecting their first child together. To share the news, Bhasker also posted a bunch of adorable pictures. Featuring Ahmad, the pictures showed off her baby bump.

Soon-to-be parents are 'excited and clueless'

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases of most women's lives, and Bhasker is living it every moment. As she expects her first child, she spoke about the whirlpool of emotions she is feeling at the moment. "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!" she wrote.

Baby arriving in October!

Congratulations poured in for the couple

Soon after Bhasker announced her pregnancy, a pool of fans, friends, and colleagues from the industry started congratulating the couple on embarking on this new journey. Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga was among the many who congratulated the parents-to-be. "Sooooo much to celebrate! Love love love!! And god bless you both and the little one. Congratulations," she commented on Bhasker's Instagram post.

Couple threw massive reception in March

The couple made headlines in February when they announced the nuptial news on social media. They got hitched under the Special Marriage Act. After a low-key wedding, they hosted a few ceremonies and a reception in March. Their wedding reception, held in New Delhi, was attended by celebrities and political dignitaries, including Rahul Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan, Arvind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav, among many others.

A look at new Bollywood mommies

The year 2022 was the year of Bollywood mommies. Not one or two but many actors gave birth to their firstborns in 2022. These include Alia Bhatt and Bipasha Basu who delivered their baby daughters, Raha and Devi, respectively, in November. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also became a mother to a baby boy. Now, Bhasker is set to join the league of Bollywood mommies.