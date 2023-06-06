Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur to direct 'Masoom' sequel: Report

Jun 06, 2023

Shekhar Kapur is one of the most adept filmmakers from India who has had a global appeal. Over decades, the master of the craft has produced stellar work on celluloid. Now, reports suggest that Kapur is set to direct the sequel of his highly acclaimed film Masoom. The sequel is titled Masoom... The New Generation and fans are really excited about the film.

The cast of the original film

As per Variety, Kapur is set to direct the sequel of the 1983 film which marked his debut. The cast details are not revealed yet. The original film was penned by Gulzar and was adapted from Erich Segal's novel Man, Woman and Child. The film had a stellar cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Supriya Pathak, Saeed Jaffrey, and Urmila Matondkar.

Probable crux of the upcoming sequel

The original film's story revolved around a married couple who had two daughters. However, their happy life gets disrupted, when a boy comes to their life who happens to be the man's son from an earlier affair. As per the title, the sequel will have a modern family situation of today's times as the topic is very relevant these days.